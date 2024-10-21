Wealth managers and advisers say FCA's sustainability labels 'to boost trust'

The annual ESG Attitudes Tracker from the Association of Investment Companies found that nearly two-thirds (64%) of intermediaries said the labels would increase their trust, with this number higher among wealth managers (78%) than financial advisers (55%). Of the four labels, the Sustainability Focus label is most likely to be used for screening purposes, with 54% of intermediaries saying they would use it in this way. The Sustainability Impact label was the second most popular (52% of respondents), followed by Sustainability Improvers (47%) and finally Sustainability Mixed Goals (37...