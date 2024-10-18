Blackstone readies IPOs for some of its largest portfolio companies

President and chief operating officer of Blackstone Jonathan Gray said that the recent strength of the public equity markets has led to cautious optimism about the prospect of issuing initial public offerings for some of Blackstone's largest investments. "As the price of the public market goes up, it is like a magnet pulling private companies into the market," Gray told Blackstone investors yesterday (17 October), but admitted that this optimism relies somewhat on a lack of market volatility. "I walked into a meeting yesterday and we were talking about a potential IPO. We have really...