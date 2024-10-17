Investment in European and US ETFs reaches record highs as flows continue to rise

Research from Morningstar Direct found that European ETFs and exchange-traded commodities pulled in €63bn worth of flows during the third quarter of 2024, a new quarterly high. This figure marked an increase of €10bn from Q2's total of €53bn, and brings the total inflows for the first three quarters of 2024 to €161bn, already surpassing the total for the whole of 2023. With the previous annual high of European ETF inflows standing at €159bn in 2021, 2024 is expected to smash previous records with one quarter of the year remaining, Morningstar said. Global ETF flows set to surpass...