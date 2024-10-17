Investment in European and US ETFs reaches record highs as flows continue to rise

Assets invested in the exchange-traded funds industry in both the US and Europe have continued to rise, eclipsing records set as recently as August this year.

Research from Morningstar Direct found that European ETFs and exchange-traded commodities pulled in €63bn worth of flows during the third quarter of 2024, a new quarterly high.  This figure marked an increase of €10bn from Q2's total of €53bn, and brings the total inflows for the first three quarters of 2024 to €161bn, already surpassing the total for the whole of 2023.  With the previous annual high of European ETF inflows standing at €159bn in 2021, 2024 is expected to smash previous records with one quarter of the year remaining, Morningstar said. Global ETF flows set to surpass...

