Reeves to use Budget to hike capital gains tax on sale of shares – reports

Existing CGT on profits from the sale of shares is currently levied at 20% and is expected to rise by "several percentage points", according to The Times. As part of the tax hike, Reeves is also expected to end a swathe of reliefs that currently exist, as she attempts to gather revenues to address the £22bn fiscal deficit she inherited. One government source told The Times that potential revenues from this policy could be in the "low billions". Think-tank IFS urges government to carry out 'serious' capital gains tax reform A Treasury spokesperson said: "We do not comment on spec...