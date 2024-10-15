Passives prevail in interactive investor's Top 50 funds list as Fundsmith Equity's rank plummets

In the latest index, covering the third quarter of 2024, the number of passive funds has risen by four while the number of active funds has declined from 24 to 20. Passive funds took the top three spots in the list, with L&G Global Technology Index trust, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity on the podium. The Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq 100 ETF was the biggest mover, climbing 12 places from 23rd to 11th place. Kyle Caldwell, funds and investment education editor at interactive investor, said ETFs were an "increased area of focus" in the third quarter, noting that the...