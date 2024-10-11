UK appoints ex-Darktrace CEO Poppy Gustafsson as investment minister

The appointment comes ahead of the International Investment Summit, set to take place on Monday (14 October), and is part of the government's plans to consolidate collaboration with businesses and investors. "I am delighted to welcome Poppy Gustafsson as our new investment minister – an accomplished entrepreneur who brings invaluable experience to the role," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. He added the government is revamping the Office for Investment to make sure it can "make the UK the first choice for investment and the best place in the world to do business". Tulip Siddiq ap...