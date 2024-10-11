UK appoints ex-Darktrace CEO Poppy Gustafsson as investment minister

The UK government has appointed former Darktrace chief executive Poppy Gustafsson as minister for investment.
The appointment comes ahead of the International Investment Summit, set to take place on Monday (14 October), and is part of the government's plans to consolidate collaboration with businesses and investors. "I am delighted to welcome Poppy Gustafsson as our new investment minister – an accomplished entrepreneur who brings invaluable experience to the role," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. He added the government is revamping the Office for Investment to make sure it can "make the UK the first choice for investment and the best place in the world to do business". Tulip Siddiq ap...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes