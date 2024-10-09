BlackRock UK chair calls domestic regulation 'enabling' and environment 'beneficial' to do business

House of Lords committee hearing

Linus Uhlig
clock • 4 min read

Sandra Boss, chair of BlackRock UK has praised the country's capital markets as “a beneficial environment to do business”, but admitted successive governments have limited their risk appetite since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

At a House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee hearing today (9 October), Boss began by "emphasising how important the UK is to us as a global investment manager". "This is unquestionably the global international hub for investment management," the chair added. FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi: 'UK markets stay relevant because we are always open to reform' According to Boss, the UK is an environment that fosters "predictable outcomes" for asset managers based on a "highly competent regulatory environment".  "That [environment] combined with being a capable legal environment, e...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Schroders head of manager research departs after 23 years

FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi: 'UK markets stay relevant because we are always open to reform'

More on UK

BlackRock UK chair calls UK regulation 'enabling' and domestic environment 'beneficial' to do business
UK

BlackRock UK chair calls UK regulation 'enabling' and domestic environment 'beneficial' to do business

House of Lords committee hearing

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 09 October 2024 • 4 min read
FCA chair praises UK markets reforms but calls for greater retail investor participation
UK

FCA chair praises UK markets reforms but calls for greater retail investor participation

International Capital Markets Conference

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 09 October 2024 • 2 min read
Chancellor considering £100,000 lump sum limit – reports
UK

Chancellor considering £100,000 lump sum limit – reports

Reducing cap on pension tax-free cash

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 09 October 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot