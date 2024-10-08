FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi: 'UK markets stay relevant because we are always open to reform'

Speaking at the FCA International Capital Markets conference today (8 October), Rathi called on all areas of the financial services sector to corroborate in order to mitigate increasing volatility and risk. He stressed the need for the regulator to "shift from reactive, to proactive regulation…and a system guided by good outcomes, not just rules for the sake of it". This was part of the CEO's vision that "capital markets have a crucial role to play" in driving the economic growth and development". But in order to do this, Rathi said "we need a new mindset towards risk". Sarah Pri...