ECP Asset Management poaches Ecofin director in UK push

ECP Asset Management has appointed Ryan Rajkumar from Ecofin as principal of distribution.
The move comes amid ECP's EMEA expansion plans, which include targeting the UK market. The Australian asset manager, which has £1.5bn in assets under management, launched the Dublin-domiciled ECP global growth fund in March 2023 with a view to making the strategy available to investors in the UK market. Rajkumar, who will be based in London, was most recently director of the global strategic client group at sustainable investment firm Ecofin. He has also held roles at abrdn, Fidelity International, BNY Investments, and UBS Asset Management, having spent 30 years in the industry. Re...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes