ECP Asset Management poaches Ecofin director in UK push

The move comes amid ECP's EMEA expansion plans, which include targeting the UK market. The Australian asset manager, which has £1.5bn in assets under management, launched the Dublin-domiciled ECP global growth fund in March 2023 with a view to making the strategy available to investors in the UK market. Rajkumar, who will be based in London, was most recently director of the global strategic client group at sustainable investment firm Ecofin. He has also held roles at abrdn, Fidelity International, BNY Investments, and UBS Asset Management, having spent 30 years in the industry. Re...