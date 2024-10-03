Listed property woes force Residential Secure Income REIT to table wind-down proposal

In a stock exchange notice today (3 October), the board said the move is the "appropriate course of action" and in the "best interests of shareholders", given the trust's discount and liquidity challenges. With a market cap of around £101m, the directors said RESI remains at a size that could deter potential investors due to lower share liquidity, and highlighted issues competing with the growing demand for larger vehicles. Atrato Onsite Energy to sell portfolio to Brookfield-backed consortium for £219m RESI said the prevailing macroeconomic environment and pressures impacting th...