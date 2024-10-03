Listed property woes force Residential Secure Income REIT to table wind-down proposal

Residential Secure Income REIT has proposed a managed wind-down and portfolio realisation of its strategy due to the headwinds in the listed property sector.
In a stock exchange notice today (3 October), the board said the move is the "appropriate course of action" and in the "best interests of shareholders", given the trust's discount and liquidity challenges. With a market cap of around £101m, the directors said RESI remains at a size that could deter potential investors due to lower share liquidity, and highlighted issues competing with the growing demand for larger vehicles. Atrato Onsite Energy to sell portfolio to Brookfield-backed consortium for £219m RESI said the prevailing macroeconomic environment and pressures impacting th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes