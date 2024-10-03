Former M&G CEO John Foley reappears as Salica Investments' chair

Salica rebranded back in the summer following after a major change in the firm's leadership and to better align the firm with its legacy and future growth focus. Hambro Perks was founded by Rupert Hambro, an investment veteran who died in 2021, and Dominic Perks, who left the firm last year. Venture capital firm Hambro Perks unveils name change following CEO departure The company focuses on backing British start-ups, such as location-mapping service What3Words, but has now diversified into a broader set of private market funds, investing in equity and debt across various industry s...