Dynamic Planner drops benchmark allocation to property

Dynamic Planner has decided it will drop property as an asset class, as its investment committee removed it from the firm’s benchmark allocation.
In its review for the third quarter of 2024, the committee argued property as an asset class has faced "difficulties since the Brexit vote in 2016", which has then compounded with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The vast majority of property funds with daily liquidity were "severely affected" by large volumes of redemptions, which resulted in the gating of such strategies. This meant that Dynamic Planner retained property as an asset class because "many clients were unable to redeem their investments" following the funds being gated. LGIM's Crossley: Hybrid property model coul...
