Dynamic Planner drops benchmark allocation to property

‘Not an investable asset class anymore’

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Dynamic Planner has decided it will drop property as an asset class, as its investment committee removed it from the firm’s benchmark allocation.

In its review for the third quarter of 2024, the committee argued property as an asset class has faced "difficulties since the Brexit vote in 2016", which has then compounded with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The vast majority of property funds with daily liquidity were "severely affected" by large volumes of redemptions, which resulted in the gating of such strategies. This meant that Dynamic Planner retained property as an asset class because "many clients were unable to redeem their investments" following the funds being gated. LGIM's Crossley: Hybrid property model coul...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Jupiter to adopt SDR Sustainability Focus label for Ecology fund

Bank of England confirms end of LIBOR settings

More on Companies

Artemis partners get £57m payout despite drop in profits on lower assets
Companies

Artemis partners get £57m payout despite drop in profits on lower assets

AUM below £24bn in 2023

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 October 2024 • 2 min read
Tavistock makes £2.2m Titan provision amid legal action
Companies

Tavistock makes £2.2m Titan provision amid legal action

Following sale of advice business

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 01 October 2024 • 2 min read
REA urges Rightmove board to 'engage now' as it launches fourth non-binding bid
Companies

REA urges Rightmove board to 'engage now' as it launches fourth non-binding bid

Deadline 30 September

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 September 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot