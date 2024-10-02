M&G, T. Rowe Price and Waverton funds gain RSMR rating

Research house RSMR has rated the M&G Asian, T. Rowe Price Asian Opportunities Equity and Waverton European Capital Growth funds, Investment Week can reveal.
According to RSMR, the M&G Asian fund, which maintains a risk-averse position and invests in stocks with no thematic overlay, is led by a "long-standing team who have worked together for many years, including prior to their tenure at M&G". As a result, the team has secured "a credible long-term track record during which they have produced attractive risk-adjusted returns," RSMR argued. The research house noted that the fund has a "resilient investment process" which focuses on protecting capital and is "consistently applied". Premier Miton Strategic Monthly Income Bond fund gets RS...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes