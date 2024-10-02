Jupiter to adopt SDR Sustainability Focus label for Ecology fund

£708.9m strategy

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Jupiter Asset Management will adopt the Sustainability Focus label under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) for its £708.9m Ecology fund.

Managed by Jon Wallace and Noelle Guo, the fund will adopt a label in the "coming weeks" ahead of the 2 December deadline for the SDR naming and marketing rules, Jupiter said. The asset manager is the first one to publicly disclose the adoption of the Sustainability Focus label. The other three asset managers who have revealed the adoption of a label – AEW, WHEB AM and Schroders – all opted for Sustainability Impact for their respective funds. Kiran Nandra, head of equities at Jupiter, said the adoption of the label will provide "clarity" for many clients. FCA SDR implementation...

Cristian Angeloni
