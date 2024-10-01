Business confidence in UK economy plunges to lowest level since December 2022

IoD’s economic confidence index

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Business confidence in the UK economy has sunk to the lowest level since December 2022 in the lead up to Chancellor Rachel Reeves' first Autumn Budget on 30 October.

The Institute of Directors' economic confidence index, which measures business leaders' optimism about the prospects for the UK economy in the next 12 months, dropped to -38 in September, down from -12 a month prior. A similarly sharp decline came from business investment intentions, with a three-month consecutive drop from +24 in July to +10 in August and then -6 in September. The figure recorded last month was the lowest since September 2020 and the sharpest decline since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic. UK economy expands by 0.6% in second quarter Meanwhile, business lead...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Hargreaves Lansdown's Emma Wall takes on head of platform investments role

Shop price inflation sinks to lowest level in over three years

More on UK

Shop price inflation sinks to lowest level in over three years
UK

Shop price inflation sinks to lowest level in over three years

BRC Shop Price index

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 01 October 2024 • 2 min read
Starmer hints at increased public spending ahead of Autumn Budget
UK

Starmer hints at increased public spending ahead of Autumn Budget

Budget on 30 October

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 26 September 2024 • 2 min read
OECD upgrades UK economic forecast despite persistent inflation pressures
UK

OECD upgrades UK economic forecast despite persistent inflation pressures

Economic outlook

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 25 September 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot