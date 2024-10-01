Business confidence in UK economy plunges to lowest level since December 2022

Business confidence in the UK economy has sunk to the lowest level since December 2022 in the lead up to Chancellor Rachel Reeves' first Autumn Budget on 30 October.
The Institute of Directors' economic confidence index, which measures business leaders' optimism about the prospects for the UK economy in the next 12 months, dropped to -38 in September, down from -12 a month prior. A similarly sharp decline came from business investment intentions, with a three-month consecutive drop from +24 in July to +10 in August and then -6 in September. The figure recorded last month was the lowest since September 2020 and the sharpest decline since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic. UK economy expands by 0.6% in second quarter Meanwhile, business lead...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes