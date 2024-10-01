Business confidence in UK economy plunges to lowest level since December 2022

The Institute of Directors' economic confidence index, which measures business leaders' optimism about the prospects for the UK economy in the next 12 months, dropped to -38 in September, down from -12 a month prior. A similarly sharp decline came from business investment intentions, with a three-month consecutive drop from +24 in July to +10 in August and then -6 in September. The figure recorded last month was the lowest since September 2020 and the sharpest decline since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic. UK economy expands by 0.6% in second quarter Meanwhile, business lead...