Shop price inflation sinks to lowest level in over three years

Shop price inflation fell to its lowest level in over three years in September, according to the British Retail Consortium-NielsenIQ Shop Price index.
According to the BRC, shop price deflation stood at -0.6% in September, down from -0.3% in August, dropping below the three-month average of -0.3% and the lowest annual growth rate since August 2021. The non-food category remained in deflation at -2.1% last month, further declining from -1.5% in August. Meanwhile, food inflation ticked up to 2.3% in September, growing by 30 basis points from a month prior, when it stood at 2%. The 2.3% in the food sector stood above the three-month average of 2.2%. However, the annual inflation rate for the food category is in decline, having reached ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes