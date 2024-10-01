Shop price inflation sinks to lowest level in over three years

According to the BRC, shop price deflation stood at -0.6% in September, down from -0.3% in August, dropping below the three-month average of -0.3% and the lowest annual growth rate since August 2021. The non-food category remained in deflation at -2.1% last month, further declining from -1.5% in August. Meanwhile, food inflation ticked up to 2.3% in September, growing by 30 basis points from a month prior, when it stood at 2%. The 2.3% in the food sector stood above the three-month average of 2.2%. However, the annual inflation rate for the food category is in decline, having reached ...