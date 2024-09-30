abrdn drops 'sustainable' term from MyFolio ranges ahead of SDR deadline

Ahead of the 2 December deadline, the firm will rebrand the offerings to MyFolio Enhanced ESG and MyFolio Enhanced ESG index, respectively, to provide "clarity" to investors and to reflect the "sustainability characteristics within the products", all without having to use the term ‘sustainable' in the fund name, it explained. The asset manager said the name change allows it to "retain the core philosophy of the MyFolio range, while still providing investors with access to underlying funds that can demonstrate clear sustainability characteristics", through investment process and enhanced ...