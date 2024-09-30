abrdn drops 'sustainable' term from MyFolio ranges ahead of SDR deadline

abrdn is in the process of renaming its MyFolio Sustainable and Sustainable index ranges in a bid to comply with the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements’ (SDR) naming and marketing rules.
Ahead of the 2 December deadline, the firm will rebrand the offerings to MyFolio Enhanced ESG and MyFolio Enhanced ESG index, respectively, to provide "clarity" to investors and to reflect the "sustainability characteristics within the products", all without having to use the term ‘sustainable' in the fund name, it explained. The asset manager said the name change allows it to "retain the core philosophy of the MyFolio range, while still providing investors with access to underlying funds that can demonstrate clear sustainability characteristics", through investment process and enhanced ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes