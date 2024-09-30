abrdn drops 'sustainable' term from MyFolio ranges ahead of SDR deadline

Change to 'Enhanced ESG'

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

abrdn is in the process of renaming its MyFolio Sustainable and Sustainable index ranges in a bid to comply with the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements’ (SDR) naming and marketing rules.

Ahead of the 2 December deadline, the firm will rebrand the offerings to MyFolio Enhanced ESG and MyFolio Enhanced ESG index, respectively, to provide "clarity" to investors and to reflect the "sustainability characteristics within the products", all without having to use the term ‘sustainable' in the fund name, it explained. The asset manager said the name change allows it to "retain the core philosophy of the MyFolio range, while still providing investors with access to underlying funds that can demonstrate clear sustainability characteristics", through investment process and enhanced ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Keystone Positive Change offers rollover into £1.8bn sister fund or cash exit in wind-up

Home REIT sells 200 properties for £36.9m following managed wind-down vote

More on Regulation

FCA completes all Woodford investigations but still no end in sight
Regulation

FCA completes all Woodford investigations but still no end in sight

FCA Annual meeting

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 September 2024 • 2 min read
FCA SDR implementation policy for portfolio management to be delayed to Q2 2025
Regulation

FCA SDR implementation policy for portfolio management to be delayed to Q2 2025

Sarah Pritchard

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 September 2024 • 1 min read
FCA sets out to change its enforcement approach
Regulation

FCA sets out to change its enforcement approach

Therese Chambers speech

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 25 September 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot