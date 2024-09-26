FCA completes all Woodford investigations but still no end in sight

The Financial Conduct Authority has officially completed all its investigations into Neil Woodford and Woodford Investment Management.
Speaking at the FCA's annual meeting today (26 September), Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said all investigations from the regulator had been concluded, but the saga is still far from over more than five years on. Chambers explained that Woodford and Woodford IM were served a formal warning notice in April 2024. Friday Briefing: Woodford is right – Link has a lot to answer for This occurs after the FCA has finalised its investigations and has also provided the parties in question the opportunity to "engage with us to see if they are ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes