FCA completes all Woodford investigations but still no end in sight

FCA Annual meeting

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has officially completed all its investigations into Neil Woodford and Woodford Investment Management.

Speaking at the FCA's annual meeting today (26 September), Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said all investigations from the regulator had been concluded, but the saga is still far from over more than five years on. Chambers explained that Woodford and Woodford IM were served a formal warning notice in April 2024. Friday Briefing: Woodford is right – Link has a lot to answer for This occurs after the FCA has finalised its investigations and has also provided the parties in question the opportunity to "engage with us to see if they are ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

FCA SDR implementation policy for portfolio management to be delayed to Q2 2025

abrdn Property Income in 'advanced discussions' to sell majority of property portfolio

More on Regulation

FCA SDR implementation policy for portfolio management to be delayed to Q2 2025
Regulation

FCA SDR implementation policy for portfolio management to be delayed to Q2 2025

Sarah Pritchard

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 September 2024 • 1 min read
FCA sets out to change its enforcement approach
Regulation

FCA sets out to change its enforcement approach

Therese Chambers speech

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 25 September 2024 • 3 min read
Sarah Pritchard: 'The FCA's mindset is changing' to provide more flexibility for firms
Regulation

Sarah Pritchard: 'The FCA's mindset is changing' to provide more flexibility for firms

FCA beckons new regulation

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 25 September 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot