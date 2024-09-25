Keir Starmer: 'Markets do not give you control, that is almost literally their point'

Prime minister Keir Starmer warned the Labour government is prepared to take “unpopular” decisions to fix Britain’s “broken” public finances and intervene when necessary in the market ahead of the upcoming Autumn Budget.
Speaking at the Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool yesterday (24 September), Starmer criticised the previous Tory government as "the party of the uncontrolled market" and called for national reform to allow the British public to regain trust in government. "Now do not get me wrong – markets are dynamic. Competition is a vital life force in our economy. This is a Labour Party proud to say that. We work hand-in-hand with business," the Labour leader said. However, he added "markets do not give you control, that is almost literally their point". Rachel Reeves pledges 'no...
