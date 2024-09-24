Jupiter closes Global Sustainable Equities Luxembourg sub-fund after failing to attract inflows

Effective 23 October

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Jupiter Asset Management has liquidated its Global Sustainable Equities (Lux) sub-fund after the vehicle failed to attract significant inflows from investors.

In a shareholder notice on Monday (23 September), Jupiter said that after carrying out its ongoing product review, it determined that the fund was unlikely attract significant future inflows in the short to medium-term. As a result, the board decided it "is in the best interest of its shareholders" to liquidate the vehicle, with the closure set to take effect on 23 October 2024. Jupiter to close UK Opportunities fund after 'limited' client demand This fund was available to UK retail investors, and all shareholders will have until 22 October at 1:00 pm (BST+1) to either redeem their...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Fidelity International adds four trusts to list of restricted investments

Octopus Investments opens joint fundraise for AIM VCTs

More on Funds

Former Artemis manager's new venture acquires Vermeer IM
Funds

Former Artemis manager's new venture acquires Vermeer IM

Also entering ETF space

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 24 September 2024 • 2 min read
Jupiter closes Global Sustainable Equities Luxembourg sub-fund after failing to attract inflows
Funds

Jupiter closes Global Sustainable Equities Luxembourg sub-fund after failing to attract inflows

Effective 23 October

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 24 September 2024 • 1 min read
Capital Group opens flagship global equity strategy New Perspective to UK investors
Funds

Capital Group opens flagship global equity strategy New Perspective to UK investors

Greater access to global equities

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 20 September 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot