Jupiter closes Global Sustainable Equities Luxembourg sub-fund after failing to attract inflows

In a shareholder notice on Monday (23 September), Jupiter said that after carrying out its ongoing product review, it determined that the fund was unlikely attract significant future inflows in the short to medium-term. As a result, the board decided it "is in the best interest of its shareholders" to liquidate the vehicle, with the closure set to take effect on 23 October 2024. Jupiter to close UK Opportunities fund after 'limited' client demand This fund was available to UK retail investors, and all shareholders will have until 22 October at 1:00 pm (BST+1) to either redeem their...