Private equity consortium secures additional lenders for Hargreaves Lansdown take-private deal

Harp Bidco, a newly formed entity created by the consortium to carry out the deal, said in a stock exchange notice today (20 September) that four firms had agreed to provide a £1.75bn senior term loan on 2 August. These included private credit giants HPS Investment Partners, KKR Credit Advisors, Apollo Global Management, and Blackstone Credit. Hargreaves Lansdown agrees to £5.4bn PE takeover offer The loan would help fund the consortium's £5.4bn takeover offer for the investment platform, which was accepted by the board on 9 August and is pending approval by shareholders. On Th...