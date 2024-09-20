Private equity consortium secures additional lenders for Hargreaves Lansdown take-private deal

The private equity consortium behind the Hargreaves Lansdown take-private deal has secured additional lenders to fund the transaction.

Harp Bidco, a newly formed entity created by the consortium to carry out the deal, said in a stock exchange notice today (20 September) that four firms had agreed to provide a £1.75bn senior term loan on 2 August. These included private credit giants HPS Investment Partners, KKR Credit Advisors, Apollo Global Management, and Blackstone Credit. Hargreaves Lansdown agrees to £5.4bn PE takeover offer The loan would help fund the consortium's £5.4bn takeover offer for the investment platform, which was accepted by the board on 9 August and is pending approval by shareholders.  On Th...

