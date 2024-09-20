Tavistock slams Titan for taking 'vexatious' step as dispute heads to High Court

This comes as the company posted on Thursday (19 September) confirming that it had received notification that Titan had issued a claim against it in the High Court. Titan responded to Tavistock with legal action back in July, claiming the partnership was terminated against a background of serious wrongful conduct. Tavistock ends deal with Titan after 'unacceptable performance' The statement by Tavistock claimed that it is confident Titan's claim has "no merit" and considers it to be a "vexatious and retaliatory step" following the termination of its ten-year strategic partnership ...