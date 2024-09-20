Tavistock slams Titan for taking 'vexatious' step as dispute heads to High Court

Titan's claim has 'no merit'

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read

Tavistock has issued an update calling Titan Wealth’s High Court claim against it "vexatious and retaliatory".

This comes as the company posted on Thursday (19 September) confirming that it had received notification that Titan had issued a claim against it in the High Court. Titan responded to Tavistock with legal action back in July, claiming the partnership was terminated against a background of serious wrongful conduct.  Tavistock ends deal with Titan after 'unacceptable performance' The statement by Tavistock claimed that it is confident Titan's claim has "no merit" and considers it to be a "vexatious and retaliatory step" following the termination of its ten-year strategic partnership ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

7IM partners with Brooks Macdonald to offer MPS ranges

Succession Wealth names wealth director

More on Wealth Management

Latest from Investment IQ: US election year - Market trends to watch
Wealth Management

Latest from Investment IQ: US election year - Market trends to watch

Join our sister site Investment IQ for the latest investment intelligence

Investment IQ
clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
Evelyn Partners' Park weighs up how to access private markets beyond investment trusts
Wealth Management

Evelyn Partners' Park weighs up how to access private markets beyond investment trusts

'We want to be part of the debate'

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 August 2024 • 3 min read
St James's Place CEO outlines bid to recoup fee scandal costs from partners
Wealth Management

St James's Place CEO outlines bid to recoup fee scandal costs from partners

Evidence-based approach

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 31 July 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot