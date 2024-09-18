Foresight Solar puts Australian portfolio up for sale as divestment programme continues

In its half-year report published today (18 September), the FTSE 250 trust said it had commenced a process to sell 170MW of operational Australian solar and 122MWp of development-stage battery energy storage systems. Following the 50% stake sale in the Lorca portfolio last November, the sale of the trust's Australian portfolio marks the second stage of the divestment programme. Foresight Solar weathers continuation vote despite 24% calling for closure With closing expected in the first half of 2025, the resulting proceeds will be used to repay the revolving credit facility and sh...