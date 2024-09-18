Foresight Solar puts Australian portfolio up for sale as divestment programme continues

Foresight Solar fund (FSFL) has started the formal process of selling its four Australian investments, as the trust continues its divestment programme to re-focus on the UK and Europe.
In its half-year report published today (18 September), the FTSE 250 trust said it had commenced a process to sell 170MW of operational Australian solar and 122MWp of development-stage battery energy storage systems. Following the 50% stake sale in the Lorca portfolio last November, the sale of the trust's Australian portfolio marks the second stage of the divestment programme. Foresight Solar weathers continuation vote despite 24% calling for closure With closing expected in the first half of 2025, the resulting proceeds will be used to repay the revolving credit facility and sh...
