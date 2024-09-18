Foresight Solar puts Australian portfolio up for sale as divestment programme continues

Proceeds to be used to pay down debt

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Foresight Solar fund (FSFL) has started the formal process of selling its four Australian investments, as the trust continues its divestment programme to re-focus on the UK and Europe.

In its half-year report published today (18 September), the FTSE 250 trust said it had commenced a process to sell 170MW of operational Australian solar and 122MWp of development-stage battery energy storage systems.  Following the 50% stake sale in the Lorca portfolio last November, the sale of the trust's Australian portfolio marks the second stage of the divestment programme.  Foresight Solar weathers continuation vote despite 24% calling for closure With closing expected in the first half of 2025, the resulting proceeds will be used to repay the revolving credit facility and sh...

