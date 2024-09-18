WisdomTree expands commodity ETPs range with European natural gas ETC

Exchange-traded commodity

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

WisdomTree has expanded its commodity exchange-traded products (ETP) range with the listing of a European natural gas exchange-traded commodity (ETC), which the firm claims is the world’s first.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday (17 September), the ETC seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the BNP Paribas Rolling Futures W0 TZ index.  The index is designed to provide investors with exposure to gas traded on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF). It measures total return performance based on the underlying ICE Dutch TTF Gas Futures contracts. Nitesh Shah, WisdomTree Europe's head of commodities and macroeconomic research, the Dutch TTF facility is the most representative and liquid natural gas benchmark in Europe, therefore the "best tool"...

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

