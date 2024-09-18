UK inflation holds firm at 2.2% as Bank of England decision beckons

The annual rate of UK inflation held steady in August, as the Bank of England weighs its options ahead of the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday (19 September).
According to figures published by the Office for National Statistics today (18 September), the UK's Consumer Price Index rose by 2.2% in the 12 months to August, a figure that did not budge from July. However, core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, jumped from a 3.3% rise in July to a 3.6% uptick in August, with notable increases month-month in the price of transport and services, which increased from 0.1% to 1.2% and 5.2% to 5.6%, respectively. Investors welcome rate cut but urge BoE to be vigilant as inflationary pressures 'still lurking' Tom Stevenson, inv...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes