UK inflation holds firm at 2.2% as Bank of England decision beckons

According to figures published by the Office for National Statistics today (18 September), the UK's Consumer Price Index rose by 2.2% in the 12 months to August, a figure that did not budge from July. However, core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, jumped from a 3.3% rise in July to a 3.6% uptick in August, with notable increases month-month in the price of transport and services, which increased from 0.1% to 1.2% and 5.2% to 5.6%, respectively. Investors welcome rate cut but urge BoE to be vigilant as inflationary pressures 'still lurking' Tom Stevenson, inv...