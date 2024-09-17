Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2024

Now in their eighth year, the Investment Week Women in Investment Awards continue to have a vital role to play in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry. The Women in Investment Awards recognise women who are going beyond their day job to have an impact at team, firm or industry level. They also honour investment companies that can demonstrate progress championing diversity and inclusion within their firms and across the industry. This year, we were delighted to receive 924 nominations from across the industry. Categories this...