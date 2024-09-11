Fed rate cut a 'near certainty' as US inflation drops to 2.5% beating expectations

Shelter biggest contributor

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

US inflation fell to 2.5% for the year to August 2024, beating market consensus, which was expecting the headline figure to remain unchanged at 2.9%.

According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today (11 September), the Consumer Price index (CPI) rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, similar to July's reading. US economy adds 142,000 jobs in August as unemployment rate softens Core inflation, however, remained over the 3% mark at 3.2%, meeting market expectations. On a monthly basis, core CPI increased by 0.3% compared with 0.2% in July. Shelter was the biggest contributor to the inflation figures, adding 5.2%, while energy was the biggest detractor at 10.1%. According to Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter I...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Jupiter head of EM debt Alejandro Arevalo departs after eight years

UK economic growth stagnates for second month in a row

More on Economics

UK economic growth stagnates for second month in a row
Economics

UK economic growth stagnates for second month in a row

Below expectations

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 11 September 2024 • 2 min read
Bank of England QT decision could free up billions for Reeves ahead of Autumn Budget - reports
Economics

Bank of England QT decision could free up billions for Reeves ahead of Autumn Budget - reports

Up to £10bn windfall

Beth Brearley
clock 09 September 2024 • 2 min read
US soft landing hopes increase as Fed's preferred inflation measure holds steady at 2.5% in July
Economics

US soft landing hopes increase as Fed's preferred inflation measure holds steady at 2.5% in July

Consumer confidence ticks up

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 30 August 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot