Fed rate cut a 'near certainty' as US inflation drops to 2.5% beating expectations

US inflation fell to 2.5% for the year to August 2024, beating market consensus, which was expecting the headline figure to remain unchanged at 2.9%.
According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today (11 September), the Consumer Price index (CPI) rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, similar to July's reading. US economy adds 142,000 jobs in August as unemployment rate softens Core inflation, however, remained over the 3% mark at 3.2%, meeting market expectations. On a monthly basis, core CPI increased by 0.3% compared with 0.2% in July. Shelter was the biggest contributor to the inflation figures, adding 5.2%, while energy was the biggest detractor at 10.1%. According to Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter I...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes