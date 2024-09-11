Budget Responsibility Bill receives Royal Assent

Rachel Reeves’ Budget Responsibility Act has received the Royal Assent, as the government works to express its “commitment to restoring economic stability”, according to the Treasury.
Having outlined the desire to introduce ‘fiscal lock' legislation in the King's Speech in July this year, the Act "contains a fiscal lock to ensure that any major future fiscal announcement will be subject to independent assessment", the Treasury noted. King's Speech lays out more powers for the Office for Budget Responsibility This will mean that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will be awarded power to make an independent assessment of significant announcements regarding tax, spending, or a flurry of announcements within a single financial year which amount to permanent t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes