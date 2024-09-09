AIC calls on government to invest in listed partnership funds to boost UK growth

The Association for Investment Companies has urged the UK government to invest in partnership funds that, in turn, would bolster UK economic standing and achieve other growth ambitions.
According to the AIC's Making people better off paper, the proposed National Wealth Fund could invest in public and private funds to support the government's strategic objectives, and act as a cornerstone investor of partnership funds to promote net zero, support technological innovation and boost regional growth. The shares of these funds, the AIC argued, would be listed on the London Stock Exchange, enabling the public to invest in the vehicles along with the government and other investors, such as pension funds. Labour targets private capital with global summit and National Wealth...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes