AIC calls on government to invest in listed partnership funds to boost UK growth

Via National Wealth fund

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 2 min read

The Association for Investment Companies has urged the UK government to invest in partnership funds that, in turn, would bolster UK economic standing and achieve other growth ambitions.

According to the AIC's Making people better off paper, the proposed National Wealth Fund could invest in public and private funds to support the government's strategic objectives, and act as a cornerstone investor of partnership funds to promote net zero, support technological innovation and boost regional growth.  The shares of these funds, the AIC argued, would be listed on the London Stock Exchange, enabling the public to invest in the vehicles along with the government and other investors, such as pension funds. Labour targets private capital with global summit and National Wealth...

Trustpilot