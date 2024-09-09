AIC calls on government to invest in listed partnership funds to boost UK growth

According to the AIC's Making people better off paper, the proposed National Wealth Fund could invest in public and private funds to support the government's strategic objectives, and act as a cornerstone investor of partnership funds to promote net zero, support technological innovation and boost regional growth. The shares of these funds, the AIC argued, would be listed on the London Stock Exchange, enabling the public to invest in the vehicles along with the government and other investors, such as pension funds. Labour targets private capital with global summit and National Wealth...