Jupiter Asset Management prepares for active ETF launch - reports

Jupiter Asset Management is preparing to launch active ETFs, as it attempts to expand its arsenal of ETF products.
According to a report in the Financial Times, the UK-listed asset manager's registered the Global Government Bond Active Ucits ETF with the Central Bank of Ireland, which will be part of HanETF's white label Icav umbrella structure. Fitch downgrades Jupiter credit rating amid persistent outflows This marks the latest move towards an increasingly expanding active ETF market. According to ETFGI's latest report, actively managed global ETFs are now managing just shy of $1trn of assets, with net inflows on the rise. Co-head of Jupiter's client group in Frankfurt Mathias Müller re...
