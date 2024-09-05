Triple Point Venture VCT unveils fundraise for up to £30m

Triple Point has launched a fundraise for its Venture VCT for £10m, with the possibility of raising the target to £30m in the event of oversubscription.
The venture capital trust invests in a portfolio of 50 B2B startups across 20 sectors. Triple Point said it will utilise the additional capital to fund a "pipeline of new investments" in ambitious early-stage companies, as well as providing follow-on funding for its existing portfolio companies. The portfolio is managed by a team of seven, led by head of Triple Point Ventures Seb Wallace. Mobeus VCTs launch share offer to raise £90m "Triple Point Ventures backs new ideas, clear vision and an obsessive pursuit of change," Wallace said. "Since 2019, the Triple Point Venture VCT po...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes