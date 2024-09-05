Triple Point Venture VCT unveils fundraise for up to £30m

The venture capital trust invests in a portfolio of 50 B2B startups across 20 sectors. Triple Point said it will utilise the additional capital to fund a "pipeline of new investments" in ambitious early-stage companies, as well as providing follow-on funding for its existing portfolio companies. The portfolio is managed by a team of seven, led by head of Triple Point Ventures Seb Wallace. Mobeus VCTs launch share offer to raise £90m "Triple Point Ventures backs new ideas, clear vision and an obsessive pursuit of change," Wallace said. "Since 2019, the Triple Point Venture VCT po...