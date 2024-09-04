JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets fails to survive continuation vote

Proposals within next six months

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

The JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (JARA) trust failed its five-year continuation vote at an annual general meeting held on Tuesday (3 September).

In a stock exchange notice, the board said it would consult with shareholders and put forward proposals for the reconstruction, reorganisation or wind-up of the trust within the next six months.  Other resolutions, which included a change to the investment policy and a change to the frequency of future continuation resolutions to every three years, were passed. The board had unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of continuation, which required a simple majority of votes to pass. The trust has yet to publish the poll results and turnout figures.  JPM Global Core R...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Asset Value Investors offloads entire Balanced Commercial Property stake after takeover bid

Schroders lines up CFO as next chief executive - reports

Trustpilot