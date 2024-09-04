JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets fails to survive continuation vote

The JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (JARA) trust failed its five-year continuation vote at an annual general meeting held on Tuesday (3 September).
In a stock exchange notice, the board said it would consult with shareholders and put forward proposals for the reconstruction, reorganisation or wind-up of the trust within the next six months. Other resolutions, which included a change to the investment policy and a change to the frequency of future continuation resolutions to every three years, were passed. The board had unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of continuation, which required a simple majority of votes to pass. The trust has yet to publish the poll results and turnout figures. JPM Global Core R...
