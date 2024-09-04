Tritax EuroBox agrees to £550m SEGRO takeover in latest REIT M&A deal

Tritax EuroBox (EBOX) has agreed to an all-share offer from FTSE 100 property investor and developer SEGRO, valuing the real estate investment trust at around £552m.
The takeover deal values each Tritax EuroBox share at 68.4p, which represents a 27% premium to its closing price of 53.8p on 31 May, SEGRO said in a stock exchange notice today (4 September). Under the terms of the deal, EBOX shareholders will receive 0.0765 new SEGRO shares for each EBOX share and receive a dividend of around 1.05p for the third quarter of 2024. The trust's shareholders will also retain their entitlement to any interim dividend already declared. SEGRO said the £552m valuation translates to a £1.1bn enterprise value when the Tritax EuroBox's net debt at 31 March 202...
