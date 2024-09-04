M&G to exit digital adviser platform amid wealth arm overhaul

M&G has recorded an adjusted operating profit of £375m in its half-year results for 2024 as it looks to merge its wealth and life insurance operations and exit its digital adviser platform.
The firm's asset management division saw a 9% improvement in contribution. However, the Life and Wealth segments faced challenges, registering a 7% decline in operating profit. This decrease was attributed to lower contractual service margin amortisation rates and reduced returns on surplus assets. M&G is merging its Life and Wealth operations under a unified leadership, headed by Clive Bolton. The aim is to increase focus on serving the UK retail market and improve the efficiency of its offerings, the business outlined. M&G bucks industry trend with £1.5bn wholesale asset manageme...
