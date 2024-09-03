Titanbay launches private markets fund-of-funds for wealth managers

The Titanbay 2024 Vintage fund-of-funds will provide diversified private markets exposure, with aggregate investment to approximately 200 underlying portfolio companies. With a minimum investment of €100,000, the vehicle will offer access to "top-performing" managers, the firm said, as well as "streamlined" administration. Evelyn Partners' Park weighs up how to access private markets beyond investment trusts Managers will be selected by Titanbay's investment team, who will assess their strategies, track records and value creation capabilities to determine whether their underlyin...