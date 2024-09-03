RM Infrastructure Income tables tender offer as part of managed wind-down

General meeting 25 September

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

RM Infrastructure Income has unveiled a tender offer of up to £20m to be made to its shareholders as it continues to execute its managed wind-down process greenlit last December.

According to a stock exchange notice today (3 September) the tender offer will be in the range of £16m to £20m, roughly equivalent to 14.8%-18.5% of net assets. RM Infrastructure Income proposes new investment objective as part of managed wind-down The tender price will be the net asset value at 30 August with the quantum (the total volume of the purchase) to be determined "by reference to the amount of cash available to the company prior to the closing of the tender offer", the trust explained.  Additionally, RMII's board will also hold a general meeting on 25 September, one day a...

