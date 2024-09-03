WHEB AM unveils adoption of Sustainability Impact SDR label

Second firm to publicly disclose SDR label

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

WHEB Asset Management has revealed it will be adopting the Sustainability Impact SDR label for its FP WHEB Sustainability fund.

As a result, the strategy's prospectus will be updated "in the coming weeks" to reflect the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements, and the fund name changed to FB WHEB Sustainability Impact fund, the firm explained. AEW to adopt 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label for UK Impact fund George Latham, managing partner at WHEB AM, acknowledged the application process to obtain the label "has been challenging" and has thanked the fund's authorised corporate director, FundRock Partners, for its guidance in the process. "The SDR labelling regime is a necessary and welcome step towards cemen...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Manchester & London investment trust introduces tiered management fee structure

Premier Miton Global Renewables drops 'sustainable' investment objective amid SDR

More on Companies

Aspectus Group's Tim Focas: Nvidia's stock plunge amid goliath growth
Companies

Aspectus Group's Tim Focas: Nvidia's stock plunge amid goliath growth

Dangers of being 'priced for perfection'

Tim Focas
clock 03 September 2024 • 3 min read
Murdoch-backed REA Group ponders Rightmove takeover
Companies

Murdoch-backed REA Group ponders Rightmove takeover

Valued at £4.4bn

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 September 2024 • 2 min read
Pictet's profits dive as AUM grows by 10%
Companies

Pictet's profits dive as AUM grows by 10%

Profits down by over 12%

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 30 August 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot