abrdn calls time on Sterling Bond and China A Share Equity funds

Both funds closed on 8 August, and had become too small to be commercially viable, the firm told shareholders in two respective letters. Regarding the China A Share Equity fund, abrdn said the vehicle had experienced outflows and a "gradual decline" in its net asset value down to around £8.2m as of 29 February. This had fallen further to £5.7m as at 31 July, according to the fund's factsheet. Fidelity closes UK-domiciled Sustainable Water & Waste fund after less than five years "Small funds face a number of operating difficulties as they are unable to benefit from economies of ...