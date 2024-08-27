abrdn calls time on Sterling Bond and China A Share Equity funds

Not commercially viable

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

abrdn has closed its Sterling Bond and China A Share Equity funds due to dwindling assets under management.

Both funds closed on 8 August, and had become too small to be commercially viable, the firm told shareholders in two respective letters. Regarding the China A Share Equity fund, abrdn said the vehicle had experienced outflows and a "gradual decline" in its net asset value down to around £8.2m as of 29 February. This had fallen further to £5.7m as at 31 July, according to the fund's factsheet.  Fidelity closes UK-domiciled Sustainable Water & Waste fund after less than five years "Small funds face a number of operating difficulties as they are unable to benefit from economies of ...

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
