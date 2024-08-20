Vanguard debuts at number two in Pridham Report as passive players dominate

Vanguard has secured the second spot in its Pridham Report debut, as passive managers continue to dominate UK retail sales tables in the second quarter.
According to the latest Pridham Report from ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI), the US ETF giant led the way in mixed asset fund sales, and ranked second in terms of both gross and net retail sales. The firm's flagship £42bn multi-asset LifeStrategy fund range boosted its retail success, with the 80% equity option emerging as the top seller within its product line-up. Pridham Report: BlackRock retail sales dominance continues into first quarter The top five best-selling groups this quarter were all major passive investing players, with BlackRock holding the top spot, joined by Legal ...
