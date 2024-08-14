Profits at Aviva's wealth unit rise by nearly a third as AUM surges past £180bn

In its half-year results published today (14 August), the British insurer's wealth arm posted net inflows of £5bn, up 16% from the same period last year. Platform net inflows rose by 50% to £1.9bn in the first six months of the year, with consecutive record quarter gross inflows on both the adviser platform and direct wealth, while workplace net inflows were up by 4% to £3.5bn. The positive flows combined with positive market movements of £11.4bn to drive a 10% AUM increase to £186.3bn from an opening position of £170bn. Trio of global equity fund managers to exit Aviva Investor...