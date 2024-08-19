Investment Week unveils finalists for Investment Company Awards 2024

Investment Week is pleased to announce the finalists for the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2024, in association with the AIC.
The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in London on 21 November, which brings together key players across the investment company sector. Now in their 26th year, Investment Week's Investment Company of the Year Awards have a proud history of rewarding excellence in closed-ended fund management. The awards highlight managers in this important part of the market who have delivered consistently strong performance for investors across a variety of sectors and the judges believe can continue to perform well in the future. The shortlists for the awards are constructed using s...
