In a letter to shareholders seen by Investment Week, the firm told clients that following a strategic review, it had taken the decision to close the fund after its AUM had fallen to £6.8m since July 2020. Ben Whitmore's Jupiter exit delayed to October as future of Global Value fund determined later this year Jupiter said it did not expect that the fund would "attract new investors in the future" and therefore ruled it was "no longer considered commercially viable". "Accordingly, we believe that closure of the fund is in the best interests of investors," it said. Since the fund l...