TP ICAP mulls New York float of data arm in further dent to London Stock Exchange

In weighing up its potential home for a Parameta Solutions IPO, the FTSE 250 company explained in its half-year results that the need for better liquidity could be a factor that could swing the decision. "We are progressing strategic options in relation to Parameta Solutions, as previously announced. They include a potential offering, which might entail a listing in the United States, with the group maintaining a majority stake," said Nicolas Breteau, group CEO of TP ICAP. Superdry proposes delisting from London Stock Exchange as part of turnaround plan The leading over-the-count...