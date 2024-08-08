TP ICAP mulls New York float of data arm in further dent to London Stock Exchange

Amid flurry of LSE ditches

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

TP ICAP is considering ditching London’s stock exchange for a place across the pond for its data business Parameta Solutions, marking the latest in a flurry of companies that have flirted with a transatlantic relisting.

In weighing up its potential home for a Parameta Solutions IPO, the FTSE 250 company explained in its half-year results that the need for better liquidity could be a factor that could swing the decision.  "We are progressing strategic options in relation to Parameta Solutions, as previously announced. They include a potential offering, which might entail a listing in the United States, with the group maintaining a majority stake," said Nicolas Breteau, group CEO of TP ICAP.  Superdry proposes delisting from London Stock Exchange as part of turnaround plan The leading over-the-count...

