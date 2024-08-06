Fidelity International gets green light to launch private assets LTAF

Mix of public and private asset classes

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Fidelity international has received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to launch a long-term asset fund (LTAF), Investment Week can reveal.

The Fidelity Diversified Private Assets LTAF will provide exposure to globally diversified private markets across private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate and natural resources, as well as public assets "for liquidity purposes", the firm explained. This is the first LTAF from the company and will be invested in high-quality private asset funds globally, while considering ESG sustainability risks in the investment process alongside the implementation of Fidelity's own exclusion criteria. Fidelity International eyes LTAF launch as private assets co-CIO exits For th...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Columbia Threadneedle to cap ongoing charges on two American and European equity funds

Blue Whale adds Philip Morris to top ten amid push for 'smoke-free world'

More on Funds

Blue Whale adds Philip Morris to top ten amid push for 'smoke-free world'
Funds

Blue Whale adds Philip Morris to top ten amid push for 'smoke-free world'

Focus on alternative nicotine products

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 06 August 2024 • 1 min read
UK equity market sees resurgence as outflows reach lowest rate in three years
Funds

UK equity market sees resurgence as outflows reach lowest rate in three years

Calastone Fund Flow Index

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 06 August 2024 • 2 min read
BlackRock Continental European Income fund retains Square Mile rating despite manager departure
Funds

BlackRock Continental European Income fund retains Square Mile rating despite manager departure

Andreas Zoellinger retiring in 2025

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 06 August 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot