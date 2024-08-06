Fidelity International gets green light to launch private assets LTAF

Fidelity international has received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to launch a long-term asset fund (LTAF), Investment Week can reveal.
The Fidelity Diversified Private Assets LTAF will provide exposure to globally diversified private markets across private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate and natural resources, as well as public assets "for liquidity purposes", the firm explained. This is the first LTAF from the company and will be invested in high-quality private asset funds globally, while considering ESG sustainability risks in the investment process alongside the implementation of Fidelity's own exclusion criteria. Fidelity International eyes LTAF launch as private assets co-CIO exits For th...
