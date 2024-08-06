Fed officials attempt to reassure markets that US is not headed for recession

Bank presidents Austan Goolsbee and Mary Daly

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Two senior officials at the US Federal Reserve have attempted to calm markets after investors triggered a global equity sell-off, fuelled by concerns that the central bank had left its rate cutting too late and had been sluggish to respond to signs the US economy was weakening.

On Monday (5 August), markets saw some of the biggest falls since Black Monday, with volatility reaching levels last seen in the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the March 2020 Covid sell-off. Japan's Topix index led the rush and fell more than 12% at the open while and the US Nasdaq 100 dipped as low as 6% on the day, but recovered two thirds of this in time for the close, according to data from Bloomberg. Japanese index suffers worst ever fall as traders rattled by potential US recession The S&P 500 was down more than 2% with its darling-Magnificent Seven stocks seeing $2.3trn wi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Hargreaves Lansdown takeover offer deadline extended for a third time

Home REIT chips away at property portfolio as it prepares managed wind-down proposal

More on Economics

Fed officials attempt to reassure markets that US is not headed for recession
Economics

Fed officials attempt to reassure markets that US is not headed for recession

Bank presidents Austan Goolsbee and Mary Daly

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 06 August 2024 • 2 min read
Friday Briefing: Bad news is bad news once again
Economics

Friday Briefing: Bad news is bad news once again

Friday Briefing

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 05 August 2024 • 4 min read
US economy adds 114,000 jobs in July but unemployment figures creep up
Economics

US economy adds 114,000 jobs in July but unemployment figures creep up

Unemployment rate hits 4.3%

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 August 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot