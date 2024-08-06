Fed officials attempt to reassure markets that US is not headed for recession

On Monday (5 August), markets saw some of the biggest falls since Black Monday, with volatility reaching levels last seen in the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the March 2020 Covid sell-off. Japan's Topix index led the rush and fell more than 12% at the open while and the US Nasdaq 100 dipped as low as 6% on the day, but recovered two thirds of this in time for the close, according to data from Bloomberg. Japanese index suffers worst ever fall as traders rattled by potential US recession The S&P 500 was down more than 2% with its darling-Magnificent Seven stocks seeing $2.3trn wi...