UK to host international investment summit in October

The UK is holding an international investment summit on 14 October, in a bid to direct global financial focus onto the country.
The summit will see around 300 industry leaders attend to "catalyse investment in the UK", the government said in a statement. Chancellor Rachel Reeves and business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds are expected to reiterate the Treasury's message that the UK is "open for business". Chancellor Reeves to make 'difficult choices' in a bid to fill £22bn fiscal hole According to the Treasury and the Department for Business and Trade, the summit will advocate for "advancing opportunities for investment and growth across the country" as "economic growth is the government's top priori...
