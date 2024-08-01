FCA to release good and poor practice in assessment of value reports

The Financial Conduct Authority will set out what constitutes good and poor practice in relation to fair value assessments.
Speaking at a webinar on Wednesday (31 July) to mark one year since the introduction of Consumer Duty, FCA director of competition Graeme Reynolds noted that assessments of value have been "challenging" for a number of firms to "think about and get their heads around". He said the introduction of value assessments, and their formalisation under Consumer Duty, marked a "big change" for companies to contemplate and assess the way their products provide value to investors. As a result, Reynolds said the regulator has been "seeking to work with firms a lot over the last year" to ensure th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes