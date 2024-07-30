M&G Recovery upgraded from 'Unsatisfactory' to 'Must improve' in value assessment

M&G’s Recovery fund has been upgraded from ‘unsatisfactory’ to ‘must improve’ in the firm’s latest assessment of value (AoV), after a series of portfolio construction changes led to hints of improved performance.
The fund, which holds £970.8m in assets, had been rated ‘unsatisfactory' for four consecutive years for consistently falling short of its performance target. M&G Recovery was the only portfolio to score a lower than a 'Good' rating on any of the measured criteria from the company's entire fund offering, with 'Must improve' on each area. However, in this year's AoV the board said it had observed a "positive impact" from recent changes made to the portfolio construction and risk management of the fund, leading to the upgraded rating for the strategy across all share classes this year. ...
