Royal London UK Opportunities fund fails value assessment as underperformance lingers

In its latest Assessment of Value report, the board of Royal London Unit Trust Management (RLUTM) noted the fund has been underperforming over a number of years and thereby failing its objective to outperform its benchmark over a five-year period. The £320.2m strategy, managed by the High Alpha Equity team, was also red flagged in last year's edition of the value assessment report. Royal London made changes to the management team of the fund in 2023 and adjusted the composition of its investments. However, the board of RLUTM noted that while "initial signs from these changes were prom...