Chancellor launches pensions review to boost investment and tackle 'waste' in system

The chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced the first phase of a landmark pensions review as part of the new government’s mission to boost growth and make every part of Britain better off.
Under the plans the chancellor said billions of pounds of investment could be unlocked in the UK economy from defined contribution (DC) schemes alone and pension pots for savers in defined contribution schemes could be boosted by over £11,000. The review will also look at how to unlock the investment potential of the £360bn Local Government Pensions Scheme (LGPS), which manages the savings of those working to deliver vital local services, as well as how to tackle the £2bn that is being spent on fees. Pension Schemes Bill announced in the King's Speech The announcement comes ahead o...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes